Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,626 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,755,000. Chartist Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in Apple by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 77,057 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,628,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in Apple by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,699 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Apple by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 20,453 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 11,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a price target (up previously from ) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.83.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $302.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,369.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.50 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $315.36 and a 200 day moving average of $258.89.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.