Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $30.73 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,889 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.9% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $30,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $173.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.38. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $106.87 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,358.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

