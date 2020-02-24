Manna Reaches One Day Volume of $1.00 (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. Manna has a market capitalization of $201,940.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Manna has traded up 41.3% against the dollar. One Manna coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange and FreiExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001816 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000233 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,621.70 or 0.98247777 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

Manna Coin Profile

MANNA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,630,515 coins and its circulating supply is 654,895,717 coins. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency . The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com

Buying and Selling Manna

Manna can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

