Manchester United (MANU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE MANU opened at $19.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average is $17.91. The stock has a market cap of $777.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.38, a P/E/G ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.76. Manchester United has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $21.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MANU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

