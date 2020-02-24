Manchester Capital Management LLC Purchases 800 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $132.65. 4,533,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,480,946. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $98.09 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Peter Scher sold 21,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,427.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,525 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,842.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

