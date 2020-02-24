Managed Account Services Inc. Purchases 1,690 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Managed Account Services Inc. boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,964 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 29,161.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Apple by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,428,828,000 after buying an additional 2,382,156 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Apple by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $312,813,000 after buying an additional 800,232 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,855,898,000 after buying an additional 633,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,191,529,000 after buying an additional 494,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $302.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,369.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.50 and a 1 year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Apple from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.83.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

