Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 5902 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Johnson Rice cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.02.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $229.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.94 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 37,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $471,481.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,073.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 49,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $538,146.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,961 shares in the company, valued at $239,594.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 450,000 shares of company stock worth $5,211,199 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGY. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

