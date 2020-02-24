Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Director Sells $116,070.70 in Stock

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $116,070.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,023.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MMP stock opened at $60.45 on Monday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $57.72 and a twelve month high of $67.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.23 and its 200-day moving average is $63.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $740.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 37.42%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.34%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMP. Bank of America lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Sunday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.23.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.