Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) is scheduled to release its Q4 2019 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Macquarie Infrastructure to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock opened at $45.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.30. Macquarie Infrastructure has a one year low of $36.58 and a one year high of $45.93.

A number of brokerages have commented on MIC. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. CIBC restated an “average” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Macquarie upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Macquarie Infrastructure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

