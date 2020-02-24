M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,302 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,131 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,894,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,547,000 after purchasing an additional 539,112 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,354,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 85,920 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,293,000. Finally, Acorn Advisory Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

In other M.D.C. news, CEO Larry A. Mizel sold 60,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $2,693,217.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,495,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David D. Mandarich sold 16,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $732,854.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,036,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,640,511.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,876 shares of company stock valued at $7,889,072. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $45.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.13 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.68. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.15. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cfra raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

