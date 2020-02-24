Lumber Liquidators (LL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE LL opened at $10.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.10. The company has a market cap of $278.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Lumber Liquidators has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $14.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Lumber Liquidators from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

