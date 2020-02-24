Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Takes Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 76,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNM traded down $1.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.16. 304,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,751. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.86 and its 200 day moving average is $28.66. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.71 and a fifty-two week high of $38.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, DOWLING & PARTN restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.