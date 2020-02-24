Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 98,173 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 72.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 98,173 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIOD. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Diodes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,623,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new stake in Diodes in the fourth quarter worth $7,393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diodes by 387.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 110,623 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Diodes by 296.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 80,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DIOD shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Diodes from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Diodes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of DIOD stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.54. 3,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,386. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.51 and a 52-week high of $59.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.21.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Diodes had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $301.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, VP Francis Tang sold 2,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $124,775.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 80,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,680.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $93,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,096,620.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,634 shares of company stock valued at $7,134,151. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

