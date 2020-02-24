Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 97 Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ABIOMED by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $882,977,000 after purchasing an additional 290,358 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ABIOMED by 66,932.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 152,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,072,000 after purchasing an additional 152,605 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of ABIOMED in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,408,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ABIOMED by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $352,442,000 after purchasing an additional 93,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ABIOMED by 502.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 99,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,947,000 after purchasing an additional 82,838 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $160.82 on Monday. ABIOMED, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.02 and a fifty-two week high of $360.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.46.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. ABIOMED’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Swann lifted their price target on ABIOMED from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered ABIOMED from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered ABIOMED from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.00.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

