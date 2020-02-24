Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 800 Shares of El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its position in shares of El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in El Paso Electric were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of El Paso Electric by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,189,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,820,000 after purchasing an additional 68,066 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in El Paso Electric by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of El Paso Electric in the third quarter valued at $3,394,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in El Paso Electric by 2.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,167,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of El Paso Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of El Paso Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:EE traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,990. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. El Paso Electric has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $69.96.

About El Paso Electric

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

