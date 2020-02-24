Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 6,824 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,824 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,775,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,025,000 after acquiring an additional 516,830 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth approximately $22,041,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 490.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,762,000 after purchasing an additional 147,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,262,000 after purchasing an additional 132,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 745.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,379,000 after acquiring an additional 118,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Jeff A. Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total value of $1,693,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,449.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on JLL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.75.

NYSE JLL opened at $156.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.80. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 12 month low of $124.01 and a 12 month high of $178.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.90 and its 200 day moving average is $155.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 13.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

