Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 42,942 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 42,942 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 682,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,965,000 after acquiring an additional 15,873 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 503.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 9,584 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 21,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $30.65 on Monday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $34.97. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3,068.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.92.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEO shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. First Analysis lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.29.

In other NeoGenomics news, CAO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $210,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

