Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 375 Shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its position in shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.05% of Rexnord worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after acquiring an additional 36,349 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,031,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,704,000 after acquiring an additional 160,009 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 6.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Rexnord in the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexnord by 28.8% during the third quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexnord alerts:

NYSE RXN traded down $1.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.77. 3,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.60. Rexnord Corp has a 12-month low of $24.24 and a 12-month high of $35.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.53 and a 200-day moving average of $30.02.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.32 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rexnord Corp will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.30%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RXN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

In other Rexnord news, insider George J. Powers sold 88,344 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $3,047,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,244 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,418. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $3,701,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 476,341 shares of company stock worth $16,068,821 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.