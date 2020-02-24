Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 332,790 Shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 79.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 332,790 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Cypress Semiconductor were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CY. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 587,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares during the period. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 346.2% during the 4th quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,160,000 after buying an additional 304,631 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 89,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 69.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 918,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,445,000 after acquiring an additional 375,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 46.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 435,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,154,000 after acquiring an additional 137,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

CY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.85 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Cypress Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.85 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cypress Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.81.

CY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.37. 70,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,273,544. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.52 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $559.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.95 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

