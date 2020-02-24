Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 15,150 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,150 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Mercury General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

MCY opened at $49.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.22. Mercury General Co. has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $65.22.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.63 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.92%.

MCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Mercury General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

