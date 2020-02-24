Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 119,346 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,346 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,941,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,851,000 after buying an additional 27,771,481 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Amcor in the second quarter valued at about $745,182,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Amcor by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,552,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,035,000 after purchasing an additional 91,903 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Amcor in the third quarter valued at about $33,026,000. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Amcor in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

Amcor stock opened at $10.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Amcor had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 75.41%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

