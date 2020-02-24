Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Reduces Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,495 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Primerica by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 44,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 32,618 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,534,000 after buying an additional 23,268 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Primerica by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,293,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Primerica by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRI traded down $4.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $128.09. 1,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,334. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.34. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.75 and a fifty-two week high of $138.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.69 and its 200-day moving average is $126.15.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.11. Primerica had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $530.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.98%.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 11th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair upgraded Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.33.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $401,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,585,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $268,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,311.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

