Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Purchases 435 Shares of RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in RMR Group were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in RMR Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in RMR Group by 324.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 223.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RMR Group by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. 39.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RMR Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.20. 13,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,290. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.76. RMR Group Inc has a 52-week low of $41.69 and a 52-week high of $77.16. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.14.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $159.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.57 million. RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 5.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RMR Group Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.47%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RMR shares. TheStreet downgraded RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of RMR Group from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of RMR Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR).

Receive News & Ratings for RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.