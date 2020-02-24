Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Purchases 4,165 Shares of Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,448 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Arch Coal were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arch Coal in the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Arch Coal by 12.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in Arch Coal by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Arch Coal by 3.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Arch Coal by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 25,377 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 15,128 shares in the last quarter.

Get Arch Coal alerts:

ARCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Arch Coal from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Arch Coal in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Arch Coal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

ARCH stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.34. 5,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,761. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.89 and its 200 day moving average is $72.51. Arch Coal Inc has a twelve month low of $50.57 and a twelve month high of $101.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $735.32 million, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.42.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $549.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.30 million. Arch Coal had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arch Coal Inc will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Arch Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.17%.

In related news, Director Holly K. Koeppel sold 1,200 shares of Arch Coal stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $91,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,537. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arch Coal Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.