Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Lowers Position in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its stake in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 60.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 91,160 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in National Instruments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other National Instruments news, CAO John Charles Roiko sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $36,325.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,984.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $270,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,849,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,789 shares of company stock worth $390,936. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NATI opened at $42.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 0.86. National Instruments Corp has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $48.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.79.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $367.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Instruments Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.39%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

