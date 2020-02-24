Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Lowers Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,420 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in AeroVironment by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 91,819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 16,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $419,690.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,107.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $536,375.28. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,806,253.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,584 shares of company stock worth $1,861,649 in the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AVAV. ValuEngine raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair downgraded AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

NASDAQ AVAV traded down $0.58 on Monday, hitting $63.45. 1,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,183. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 9.01. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $95.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.53 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 11.60%. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

