Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Invests $2.46 Million in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.09% of Advanced Energy Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 862.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 99.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of AEIS opened at $64.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 1.61. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.01 and a 1 year high of $78.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $338.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.58 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

