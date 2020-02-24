Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Invests $2.28 Million in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 6.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the third quarter worth approximately $5,841,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 17.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 69,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 30,760 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Murphy USA by 5.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 162,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,859,000 after acquiring an additional 8,345 shares in the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MUSA. ValuEngine lowered Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Murphy USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Murphy USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Murphy USA stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.70. The company had a trading volume of 959 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,255. Murphy USA Inc has a 12-month low of $76.69 and a 12-month high of $121.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.75.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 20.84%. Murphy USA’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

