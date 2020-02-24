Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $2.49 Million Position in Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,340 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.13% of Cardtronics worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 224,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 23,049 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Cardtronics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 267,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Cardtronics by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 20,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 8,345 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Cardtronics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Cardtronics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cardtronics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardtronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

NASDAQ CATM opened at $38.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.50. Cardtronics PLC has a twelve month low of $26.16 and a twelve month high of $47.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

