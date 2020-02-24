Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $2.18 Million Stake in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its position in shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,332,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 469.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 12,432 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in UniFirst in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,464,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on UNF shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

NYSE UNF traded down $2.97 on Monday, reaching $200.00. The stock had a trading volume of 467 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,425. UniFirst Corp has a 1-year low of $134.16 and a 1-year high of $217.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.21.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The textile maker reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $465.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.19 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 10.21%. UniFirst’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that UniFirst Corp will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

In other UniFirst news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total value of $154,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,252.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David A. Difillippo sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total value of $159,980.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,167. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

