Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,430 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,511,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,576,000 after acquiring an additional 90,630 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Colony Capital Inc. bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter worth $3,201,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 436,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,444,000 after purchasing an additional 78,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 295,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,127,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:HPP traded down $0.76 on Monday, reaching $36.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 136.63, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $32.08 and a 52-week high of $38.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.27.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.44). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on HPP shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

