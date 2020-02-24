Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,165 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Synopsys by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Synopsys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.92.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total value of $1,395,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,152.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

SNPS opened at $145.19 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.65 and a 12-month high of $166.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Synopsys had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $834.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

