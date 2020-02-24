Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Decreases Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.05% of Cirrus Logic worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 160.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRUS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.70.

In other news, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 85,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $6,742,610.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,009,640.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Bradley J. Fluke sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $866,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $75.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.72. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.24 and a 52 week high of $91.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $374.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

