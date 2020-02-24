Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Cuts Stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Steris were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Steris during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Steris by 130.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Steris in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Steris in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Steris by 228.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $516,993.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,093.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 5,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $898,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,214 shares of company stock worth $2,975,755. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens lifted their price target on Steris from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Steris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.75.

STE opened at $165.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.49 and its 200-day moving average is $149.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Steris PLC has a twelve month low of $118.18 and a twelve month high of $168.78.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.45 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Steris’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

