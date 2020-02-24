Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Acquires Shares of 90,403 NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 90,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NLOK traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.90. 1,183,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,655,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $28.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.64.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NLOK. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NortonLifeLock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.