Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Acquires Shares of 90,403 NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 90,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NLOK traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.90. 1,183,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,655,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $28.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.64.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 42.74%.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on NLOK. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NortonLifeLock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.
NortonLifeLock Profile
NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.
