Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Acquires 1,160 Shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ameren by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,121,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,729,000 after buying an additional 12,090 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth $1,743,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ameren by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,236,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,016,545,000 after buying an additional 379,117 shares in the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Ameren from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Ameren presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $85.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.17. Ameren Corp has a fifty-two week low of $69.80 and a fifty-two week high of $87.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.75%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

