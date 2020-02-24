Loblaw Companies Ltd (TSE:L) Receives C$78.60 Average PT from Analysts

Loblaw Companies Ltd (TSE:L) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$78.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on L shares. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$70.15 on Wednesday. Loblaw Companies has a 12-month low of C$63.96 and a 12-month high of C$76.31. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$69.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$70.80.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores, as well as supports the PC Optimum reward program.

