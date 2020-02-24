LMP Automotive (LMPX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ LMPX opened at $14.81 on Monday. LMP Automotive has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $49.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.90.

Get LMP Automotive alerts:

Separately, ThinkEquity assumed coverage on LMP Automotive in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Elias Nadim Nader acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $28,750.00. Also, CEO Samer Tawfik acquired 342,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,838,260.24. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 651,236 shares of company stock worth $5,252,760.

LMP Automotive Company Profile

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc provides an e-commerce and facilities-based retail platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.