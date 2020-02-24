LMP Automotive (LMPX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ LMPX opened at $14.81 on Monday. LMP Automotive has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $49.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.90.
Separately, ThinkEquity assumed coverage on LMP Automotive in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.
LMP Automotive Company Profile
LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc provides an e-commerce and facilities-based retail platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles.
See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for LMP Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.