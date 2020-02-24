Lition Trading Up 34.1% Over Last Week (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 24th. Lition has a market cap of $2.70 million and $410,560.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lition token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0760 or 0.00000774 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, Dcoin and Bibox. During the last seven days, Lition has traded 34.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,777.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.55 or 0.02761905 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $387.39 or 0.03955667 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.85 or 0.00774349 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.46 or 0.00831768 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00095827 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009676 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00027867 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.27 or 0.00635809 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Lition Token Profile

Lition (LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 tokens. The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official website is www.lition.io . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins

Lition Token Trading

Lition can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, ProBit Exchange, Bibox, Hotbit, IDEX and Dcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

