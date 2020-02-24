Lisk Price Tops $1.50 on Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Lisk has a total market cap of $182.83 million and approximately $6.60 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lisk has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.50 or 0.00015371 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Gate.io and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00024442 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00014378 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00020633 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007650 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005958 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 138,273,142 coins and its circulating supply is 122,187,431 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official message board is forum.lisk.io . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

Lisk can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, Bitbns, HitBTC, BitBay, Exrates, Gate.io, COSS, Bit-Z, OKEx, Coinbe, Bittrex, Huobi, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Poloniex, ChaoEX, Coindeal, YoBit, Livecoin, CoinEgg and Coinroom. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

