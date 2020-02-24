LINKA (LINKA) Reaches Market Cap of $4.91 Million

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded down 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 24th. During the last seven days, LINKA has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One LINKA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. LINKA has a market capitalization of $4.91 million and $135,083.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00048134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00491607 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $644.15 or 0.06617045 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00063416 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00027455 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005205 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003331 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001485 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA is a token. It was first traded on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

Buying and Selling LINKA

LINKA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

