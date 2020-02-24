Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Reduces Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 86.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,969 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 551,618 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in UBS Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 161,703,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,828,869,000 after buying an additional 3,359,337 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in UBS Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 52,490,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,673,000 after buying an additional 1,384,055 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in UBS Group by 43.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,507,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,004,000 after buying an additional 2,866,079 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in UBS Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,645,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,183,000 after buying an additional 615,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in UBS Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,165,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,884,000 after buying an additional 678,787 shares in the last quarter. 31.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs bought 25,438 shares of UBS Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $337,816.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 398,770 shares of company stock worth $5,397,768 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UBS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE:UBS traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,310,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,996. The firm has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.87.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.60.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

