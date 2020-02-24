Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Raises Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,856 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.1% of Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $27,799,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 584.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 175,821 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,247,000 after purchasing an additional 150,122 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 241,406 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,037,000 after purchasing an additional 96,252 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 224,303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,484,000 after purchasing an additional 72,080 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 539,170 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,488,000 after purchasing an additional 57,710 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $213,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,864.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patricia Carr sold 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.93, for a total value of $260,478.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,896. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JAZZ traded down $2.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $132.15. The stock had a trading volume of 8,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,361. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a one year low of $116.52 and a one year high of $154.24.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a price target (up previously from ) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.14.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

