Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Makes New Investment in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000. Dell makes up about 1.4% of Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dell by 83.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dell in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Dell in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Dell by 30.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Dell by 257.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marius Haas sold 167,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total value of $8,007,454.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,895.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 141,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $7,222,641.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 218,008 shares in the company, valued at $11,131,488.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 669,506 shares of company stock worth $33,431,564. Company insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

DELL traded down $3.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,239,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54. Dell Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.35 and a 1-year high of $70.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.97.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Dell had a return on equity of 457.91% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $22.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dell Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DELL. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Dell in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Dell from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dell in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dell from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Dell from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.21.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

