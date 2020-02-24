Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,276 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 1.5% of Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 1,636.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. 60.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nomura upped their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $242,178.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,826.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Insiders have sold a total of 28,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,265 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.31. The company had a trading volume of 9,569,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,725,920. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.83. The stock has a market cap of $275.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

