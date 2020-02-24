Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Increases Stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,363 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 60,907.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 8,527 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECK traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.31. 285,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,008,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.08. Teck Resources Ltd has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $25.75. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.15.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TECK shares. Citigroup upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded Teck Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Teck Resources to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

