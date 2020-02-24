Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Has $912,000 Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STLD. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 59,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 40,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $29.24. 68,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967,498. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.03 and its 200-day moving average is $30.83. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STLD shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

