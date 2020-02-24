Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Synchrony Financial comprises approximately 1.4% of Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 32.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 79,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 10.9% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 78.9% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 43,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 19,178 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at about $486,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYF stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.49. 169,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,990,029. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.75. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $31.08 and a twelve month high of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYF. Bank of America began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stephens raised Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

