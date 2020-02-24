Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 58.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 1.2% of Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 24,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 11,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 168,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 13,916 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Citigroup raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.92.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $1.73 on Monday, hitting $63.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,103,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,703,210. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The stock has a market cap of $106.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

