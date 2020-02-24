Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JBL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Jabil by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,301,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,943,000 after purchasing an additional 662,350 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Jabil by 8.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Jabil by 4.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Jabil in the third quarter worth about $4,035,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the third quarter worth about $1,138,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Shares of NYSE JBL traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.10. 29,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,627. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. Jabil Inc has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $44.20.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

JBL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jabil to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

In related news, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $26,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 198,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,647,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,783 shares of company stock valued at $7,576,163. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.